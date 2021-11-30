EP Rugby must be more visible in community, says mayor
New Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson says EP Rugby and the Elephants Currie Cup professional team must become much more visible in the community to help develop the youth and eradicate gangsterism and drug use.
Johnson was a guest speaker when acting EP Rugby president Maasdorp Cannon unveiled new Elephants Currie Cup coach Dumisani Mhani to the media...
