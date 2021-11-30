Bethelsdorp CPF targets men’s actions in anti-GBV campaign

Premium By Roslyn Baatjies -

Men are the focus for the Bethelsdorp community police forum’s recently launched programme for the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign.



CPF chair Karen Kemp said as much as the campaign was about no violence against women and children, they were hoping to address the issue of a mindset change among men through dialogue and awareness campaigns...