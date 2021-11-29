Positivity rate hits double figures as SA records 2,273 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

SA recorded 2,273 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with Gauteng again overwhelmingly the epicentre of the looming fourth wave of infections.

Of the new cases Gauteng accounted for 1,909 of them. The Western Cape (119 cases) was the only other province to breach the 100 mark, while KwaZulu-Natal (63), the North West (55) and Mpumalanga (53) passed the 50 mark for new infections.

This is according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, which also said on Monday that the positivity rate - the number of confirmed cases against the number of tests taken in the same period - had reached double figures, at 10.7%.