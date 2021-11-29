News

State alleges elaborate Vicki murder plot

Boyfriend and husband met at bar to allegedly plan her death, court hears

By Kathryn Kimberley and Riaan Marais - 29 November 2021

While pretending to be in love with her, Vicki Terblanche’s boyfriend allegedly spied on her and leaked  personal information to her estranged husband  to give him the upper hand in their divorce.

Arnold Terblanche apparently knew Vicki’s every move thanks to Reinhardt Leach...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Wessa’s Koekemoer unpacks EC offshore exploration
DA’s Bhanga, AIM’s leader Jack get vocal about coalition discussions and soured ...

Most Read