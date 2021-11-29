State alleges elaborate Vicki murder plot

Boyfriend and husband met at bar to allegedly plan her death, court hears

By Kathryn Kimberley and Riaan Marais -

While pretending to be in love with her, Vicki Terblanche’s boyfriend allegedly spied on her and leaked personal information to her estranged husband to give him the upper hand in their divorce.



Arnold Terblanche apparently knew Vicki’s every move thanks to Reinhardt Leach...