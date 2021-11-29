Political leaders resolve payment issues with agent after protest

By Michael Kimberley -

Payments to the consultant company that had hundreds of small business owners converging on the Gqeberha City Hall will be fast-tracked once outstanding documentation is provided.



Mayor Eugene Johnson, economic development, tourism and agriculture political head Mkhuseli Jack and budget and treasury political head Thukela Zumana met on Thursday to thrash out ideas to unlock outstanding payments...