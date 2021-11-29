Famed singer’s mother dies days after he succumbed to illness

The funeral service for Maryna, the mother of Afrikaans singer Theuns Jordaan, will be held in Venterstad in the Eastern Cape this week.

Maryna died at the age of 79 on Sunday, said family spokesperson Ilza Roggeband.

Roggeband said Maryna had been in a frail care facility in Bethulie, near the family farm in Venterstad, for some time.

Her death came almost two weeks after the loss of her son. The famous Afrikaans singer died at the age of 50 after losing his battle with leukaemia.

Roggeband said Theuns’ sister Linda lived close to the frail care centre to care for their mother.

Linda spent the last moments with their mother before she died.

She said they had watched the Afrikaans movie As Jy Sing (When you sing) the night before she died.

“She had a twinkle in her eye. Sunday morning I held her hand and then she was gone. She will leave a huge void in our lives.”

The funeral service will be held at the NG Kerk in Venterstad on Thursday at 11am.

