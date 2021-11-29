Gqeberha doctor guilty of issuing fake medical certificates
Infamous Gqeberha doctor Bongani Nqini, known for dishing out medical certificates for cash, has been conditionally suspended from practising medicine.
This was after he was found guilty of fraudulently issuing medical certificates to drivers applying for professional driving permits...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.