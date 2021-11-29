Coega beach litter highlights Nelson Mandela Bay waste management problem

Premium By Guy Rogers -

Litter lining a Coega beach has highlighted the problem of marine pollution and the cycle which sees landside pollution finding its way into the ocean and then back onshore.



The mess on the beach east of the Port of Ngqura was discovered recently by a Sustainable Seas Trust team which is studying the quantity and origin of the litter washing ashore in Algoa Bay...