79: That's how many times one shopper decided to swipe on Black Friday

Black Friday spending increased this year compared to 2020, according to two leading SA banks.

FNB said its data showed spending increased by 19% year-on-year with transactions worth more than R2bn processed on its Speedpoints. FNB card holders made purchases in excess of R2.5bn on Black Friday, an increase of 15% compared to 2020.

Standard Bank head of card payments Nelisa Zulu said customers did most of their shopping on Black Friday while still seeing value in the days before November 26.

“South African consumers have been hard-pressed in the past year-and-a-half, but we have seen an increase in volume and value spent over this time when compared to last year. Online purchases have also seen very healthy volume increases,” she said.

Total card transactions for Black Friday 2021 increased by 17% compared to the same period last year, with the average value of transactions up by 13%.