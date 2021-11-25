Police need help in identifying two murder victims

Despatch detectives are requesting the public’s help in the identification of two murder victims.

In October, the mutilated body of a woman was discovered in bushes on a farm opposite Bayland, Despatch.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the woman’s head and feet had been severed and her head and torso had been burnt.

Her age is unknown, but she is believed to have been 150-160cm tall. Police are still trying to locate the missing feet.

A case of murder is under investigation.

In a separate incident, a man believed to be 20-30 years old was discovered in bushes close to Perseverance in Despatch.

Swart said the victim had been discovered on November 14.

He was wearing a blue T-shirt with black horizontal stripes, a blue sock on his left foot and had a gold earring on his left ear.

Police are appealing to anyone with any information or anyone searching for a missing relative to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Rohan Nel on 082-441-7828, or 041-933-8000.

Informants can also call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS the Crime Line on 32211, or contact the nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE