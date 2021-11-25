Greenacres Shopping Centre holds safety and evacuation drill

A simulation evacuation drill took place at the Greenacres Shopping Centre in Gqeberha early on Thursday.

Shoppers in the centre at the time heard alarms go off and were informed not to panic.

The various tenants were told that the drill would take place for half an hour from 8am.

In a letter that had been sent out to tenants on Tuesday, operations manager Michael Stow requested them to treat the exercise with the necessary seriousness.

The simulation was carried out in keeping with all safety protocols and followed as close to an actual situation as possible.

HeraldLIVE