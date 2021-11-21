Police recover gun ditched by suspects

A firearm was seized in Bethelsdorp on Saturday evening when the suspects panicked and threw the gun under a vehicle after spotting a police van patrolling the area.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said crime prevention members were patrolling in Velocia Street in Ext 31 when they noticed two men walking towards them.

“As these males spotted the police vehicle, they turned around and ran into a yard and jumped over a wall. The two members immediately alighted and chased after them on foot.”

Naidu said one was seen throwing an object underneath a vehicle parked in the yard.

“The males managed to evade arrest. However a 9mm Norinco pistol with eight live rounds of ammunition was recovered.

“The serial number had been filed off. An enquiry docket was opened for investigation,” Naidu said.

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso warned all criminals police would be on high alert this festive season.

“As we enter the festive season, our focus will largely remain on high visibility with a zero tolerance approach to the proliferation of illegal firearms and drugs, and the crimes related to it.

“We cannot and will not give criminals any room to breathe.

“A firearm out of the hands of a criminal lessens the commission of a serious or violent crime,” Kupiso said.

HeraldLIVE