SA recorded 585 new Covid-19 cases, 40 deaths in 24 hours
SA recorded 585 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Thursday.
Gauteng again bore the brunt of the new cases, with 372 of the infections being confirmed in the province. The next worst-affected province was KwaZulu-Natal, with 54 cases. The Western Cape was next with 40.
This means that there have been 2,927,499 confirmed cases since the outbreak of the virus.
The NICD said that, according to health department data, there were also 40 Covid-19 related deaths reported in the past day, bringing total fatalities to 89,555 to date.
Data also showed that there were 33 new hospital admissions in the past day, meaning that 3,504 people are in hospital for Covid-19 related treatment.
TimesLIVE
