Molestation, ‘spy camera’ claims in child porn trial

Lorraine father allegedly admitted to undercover FBI agent that he sexually assaulting twin daughters, court hears

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



When the Federal Bureau of Investigation started investigating an international child pornography ring, a Gqeberha man allegedly emerged as an active participant, even using his own twin daughters to gain credibility.



But what really caught the US agency’s attention was the Lorraine father allegedly admitting to sexually assaulting the girls from when they were still babies...