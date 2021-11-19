Firefighters suit up for summer fire season
As temperatures rise across the Eastern Cape, firefighting officials and volunteers believe a proactive approach is the key to preparing for the upcoming summer fire season.
Working on Fire, one of the country’s largest firefighting organisations, has started volunteer training and community education programmes on fire prevention in the western and coastal parts of the province...
