LISTEN | No-one helped us, everything was properly organised — Phoenix unrest victim tells SAHRC

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearing at Umhlanga in KwaZulu-Natal entered its third day on Wednesday.

The first witness before the panel was Refugee Mkhize, who said he was a victim of the July unrest. He told the commission he was shot and in a coma for a few days.

He showed images of his wounds to the commission and the media.

He also expressed discontent with another witness, Sham Maharaj, who appeared on Tuesday, saying Maharaj had appeared on his “personal agenda”.

“There was no humanity [in Phoenix] for him [Maharaj] to come here and act as if there was someone who helped us while we were being killed. Every Indian who was in that road was violent, assaulted and killed people.

“This thing was properly organised, because they were even using security companies from Phoenix and alerting each other how many people they have killed,” Mkhize claimed.

Listen to Mkhize: