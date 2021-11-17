IN PICS | Mayfair residents shocked after kidnapping of schoolgirl

Residents were left in shock after a pupil from the EP Bauman Primary School in Mayfair, Johannesburg, was kidnapped on Wednesday.

Councillor Rickey Nair was on the scene within a few minutes following the incident after being informed by a neighbourhood watch member who was dropping his child at the school just before 8am.

“Two men pulled up in a Toyota Yaris, both armed with AK47s. The children were lining up outside the gate and they called the girl. They knew their target,” he said.