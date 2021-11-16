Husband's video of prolonged, vicious attack on wife used as evidence against him

An East London attorney has been found guilty of twice raping his wife as well as two counts of assaulting her with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The last time the man raped his wife, in 2019, he filmed some of the prolonged, vicious physical and repeated sexual assaults over the course of an entire night. This ended up being used as evidence against him during his trial.

Judge Judith Roberson, sitting in the high court in Makhanda, also found him guilty of assaulting his wife at their East London home in February 2011, and raping her a year later at a guest farm.

Senior state prosecutor Nickie Turner has called for the attorney to be sentenced to life imprisonment. His defence advocate Jock McConnachie indicated he might want to call witnesses to testify on his client’s behalf before sentencing.

The matter will continue on Tuesday.

Roberson extended his bail.

Read the full story on DispatchLIVE