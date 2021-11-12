Herald street vendor rewarded for going the extra mile

By Tremaine van Aardt -

Already well known in the William Moffett area for his enthusiasm and friendly approach with customers, The Herald paper vendor Jeswin “Bradley” McKenzie opted to enhance his job spec this week by directing peak-hour traffic at a busy intersection during load-shedding.



McKenzie’s efforts to ease traffic and the frustration of irate motorists saw him being handsomely rewarded on Thursday when Maritime Motors dealer principal Wikis Loots handed him R500 in cash...