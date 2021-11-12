Tough love as Godongwana holds spending line

Cutting the deficit and reining in SA’s runaway public debt — these were some of the imperatives outlined by finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Thursday, despite a mining windfall that has boosted the country’s coffers.

Godongwana tabled his maiden Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS)‚ which sets out the government’s spending priorities for the next three years.

Though he hit some of the right notes, some economists said his speech did little to instil confidence that the country was on the path to economic recovery.

But Godongwana resisted pressure to use the fiscal space that has delivered a R120bn boost to tax revenue and faster GDP growth from a commodities windfall to announce new spending commitments, including meeting demands for a basic income grant.

Despite being hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the economy has bounced back unexpectedly well in 2021 as global demand for exports, such as metals, surged.

The National Treasury now projects the deficit to be at 7.8% of gross domestic product (GDP) this fiscal year, against the 9.3% forecast in the February budget.

It also expects gross debt to peak at 78.1% of GDP in 2025/2026, against the 88.9% forecast in February.

The improved projections were influenced by a GDP rebasing by StatSA in August.

The Treasury, however, is to stick to a disciplined fiscal strategy and set a new target of narrowing the deficit to 4.9% of GDP in 2024/2025.

GDP is expected to grow by 5.1% this year, compared to the 3.3% forecast in February.

The Treasury has backed efforts to deregulate the energy sector by allowing private players to enter the market and sell electricity directly to consumers.

It described the continuous power cuts implemented by Eskom as a drag on growth.

“There is profound uncertainty about the durability of the economic recovery, mainly due to renewed volatility in global conditions and the risk of renewed Eskom power cuts,” the Treasury said in a review of the medium-term budget.

Eskom announced stage 4 load-shedding earlier this week, before downgrading the cuts to stage three.

On Thursday, the parastatal said the rotational power cuts would end at 5am on Friday.

Godongwana opted to “practise tough love” regarding struggling state-owned enterprises (SOEs), saying their performance would have to drastically improve before they received any further financial support from the government.

Godongwana said he would, in the next three years, avoid further bailouts of SOEs, because they had been identified as a huge risk to the sustainability of the public purse.

Nelson Mandela Bay was given a small boost with a R15.5m increase in the Neighbourhood Development Partnership Grant, according to the Division of Revenue Amendment Bill.

The funds can be used for upgrading informal settlements, development and management of public spaces, cleaning, food safety and other areas.

However, a business plan must be submitted and the money spent within a stipulated time frame.

The department of defence will set up a rapid response unit to deal with the levels of public violence recorded during the July looting and rioting havoc in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Godongwana did not budget for an extension of the R350 social relief of distress grant beyond the March 2022 expiry date, saying that decision resided with the cabinet.

“In terms of the basic income grant or R350 or anything, our view is that it comes to an end, it was extended until the end of March.

Between now and the end of March, the government has got to decide what they do and not Treasury.

“They will decide, do you want to extend it, do you want this?

“And if you want any of these things, you’ve got to decide whether you’ve got anything to cut to fund that,” he said.

The budget policy statement, the first since Godongwana replaced Tito Mboweni in a cabinet reshuffle in August, kept largely in line with the pronouncements of the previous minister, and maintained the plan to achieve a primary surplus in 2024/2025.

Godongwana was firm that the current fiscal framework stood and that he and Mboweni were on the “same wavelength” on everything, including disappointment with the slow implementation of structural economic reforms.

There will be no new short-term borrowing in 2021/2022, compared with a previous estimate of R9bn.

Nelson Mandela University economist Professor Charles Wait said growing investor confidence was the key to growth, but added that the public could not expect Godongwana to wave a magic wand and rectify all the country’s economic woes.

“First, people need to realise this was not a budget presentation, this was a budget policy speech,” he said.

“This was merely a precursor to the actual budget that will be presented in parliament in February.

He said it was encouraging to see Godongwana adopt a conservative approach to the budget, but wondered whether the projected 1.7% average growth over the next three years would be enough to truly develop the economy.

“I hope the minister has the ability to convince his colleagues to manage the funds within their various portfolios better.

“Our citizens should not just look at Godongwana when the books don’t balance, but at each individual minister and their portfolios to ask why each of them is spending more than what is available.”

Wait said no matter what the money was spent on, be it infrastructure or beautification projects on poorer communities, he hoped the public appreciated these assets, look after them, and use them for their intended purposes. — Additional reporting by BusinessLIVE

HeraldLIVE