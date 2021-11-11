Boks want to celebrate milestones with big bang, says Elton

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



The Springboks are planning to celebrate the playing milestones that Franco Mostert, Jesse Kriel and Frans Steyn are set to achieve against Scotland on Saturday with a win, flyhalf Elton Jantjies says.



Mostert and Kriel will earn their 50th Test caps, while Steyn is in line to set an SA record for the longest international rugby career...