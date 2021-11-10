Man to appear in Kenton court for allegedly assaulting and robbing elderly resident

A man is expected to appear before the Kenton-on-Sea Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, after he allegedly assaulting and robbing a 82-year-old man.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the suspect allegedly stormed the octogenarian’s Beaufort Street house on Monday and attacked him, beating him with his fists.

He then allegedly proceeded to steal a laptop, cellphone and cash.

However, he was arrested minutes later by police while allegedly trying to escape the premises.

The man, 33, has been charged with attempted house robbery.

HeraldLIVE