‘I’m an artist, deal with it’ — Lvovo hits back at outrage over ANC rally performance

Musician Lvovo Derrango has hit back at outrage over his decision to perform at a recent ANC rally, claiming criticising government doesn’t mean he “can’t take money”.

The star has never been scared to hold his tongue when he feels the government has failed, and has often got social media in a tizz with shots he has taken at those in power.

So many were surprised when his name was among those performing at an ANC rally ahead of the recent local government elections. Soon receipts were being served and the star was labelled a hypocrite.