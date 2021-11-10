Former cleaner provides jobs lifeline for hospitality workers

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



On Tuesday she hopped on a bus to start a new life in Johannesburg to put herself in a position to provide for her four children after months of relying solely on their Sassa grant.



For this fresh start, Kwazakhele’s Lumka Vuba, 39, has Motherwell resident and former cleaner Francine Zana’s kindness and people-orientated entrepreneurial journey to thank...