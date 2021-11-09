'Andre De Ruyter must fall': Black Business Council calls for Eskom boss's head

The Black Business Council (BBC) has called for Eskom boss Andre de Ruyter and the parastatal's directors to step down as load-shedding continues to leave SA in the dark.

“The BBC was overly optimistic when De Ruyter was appointed as Eskom needed stability, but has since realised that two years later the country has nothing to show but the most blackouts in the history of our beloved SA,” said CEO Kganki Matabane.

The BBC said the current Eskom leadership did not seem to have a handle on the crisis and, as such, “should be let go as there appear to be no prospect in sight for any improvement of this serious situation”.

“The Eskom leadership is failing the country and, as such, the economic reconstruction and recovery plan, which the president outlined, will remain a pipe dream. The country, which is very understanding and not unreasonably demanding, is looking for a predictable rooster with a proper and realistic period of when the problem will be finally resolved so that businesses and all residents can plan their lives accordingly.