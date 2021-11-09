Motherwell woman gets 15 years for murdering boyfriend

The Motherwell station commander commended his detectives for a thorough investigation that led to the conviction and sentencing of a woman who killed her boyfriend earlier in 2021.

Sisanda Ngam, 23, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for stabbing 45-year-old Christopher Cengani to death in February.

The two lived together in Twebane Street, Motherwell.

One evening, the couple argued and Ngam stabbed Cengani several times.

He was rushed to hospital, but succumbed to his wounds shortly thereafter.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said a team of seasoned detectives had wasted no time in tracking Ngam to where she was hiding in a nearby residence.

On Friday, Ngam was sentenced at the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court.

Brigadier Michael Solani lauded the detectives for their swift investigations, which led to a strong case against Ngam and helped the prosecutor secure a lengthy sentence.

