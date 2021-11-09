Boks must be ready to grind out win against Scotland, says coach
The Springboks must be prepared to grind out a win in difficult conditions if they want to subdue a confident Scotland side on Saturday, coach Jacques Nienaber has warned.
After a narrow 23-18 win over Wales in their opening Autumn Nations Series game, the Boks are facing another 80-minute battle for supremacy against the Scots at Murrayfield...
