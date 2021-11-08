Deal to benefit black small-scale farmers

Premium By Herald Reporter -

The Eastern Cape rural development and agrarian reform department has announced a ground-breaking, 10-year, multibillion-rand agreement with the department of defence that will see black farmers supplying army bases with agricultural produce.



The department said the deal would not only benefit black small-scale farmers, but would also create opportunities for unemployed agriculture graduates to produce and supply their agricultural products to the same military bases in the province...