Unisa student council member faces disciplinary for 'sexual harassment'

The University of South Africa (Unisa) has placed a national student representative council member on precautionary suspension pending a disciplinary hearing into allegations of sexual harassment.

“While the university does not, as a rule, discuss the merits of such cases in the public domain, it, however, always ensures that appropriate action is taken against anyone found guilty of a serious misconduct such as sexual harassment,” the university said in a statement on Friday.

“We also assure stakeholders that this matter received swift attention by relevant officials in the university immediately after it was reported. The university has also ensured that its interventions comply with relevant legislation and policy, are sensitive to the national and international efforts against gender-based violence, and aligned to the position of higher health on sexual harassment and gender discrimination,” said the university.

According to Unisa, the complainant was offered counselling and continues to receive emotional support from qualified professionals.

The complainant and alleged perpetrator initially agreed to have an informal mediation process in a bid to resolve the issue. However, the complainant recently told the university that she was withdrawing her participation from the mediation process and requested that a formal disciplinary hearing be instituted.

“The university has acceded to this request and is proceeding with the formal disciplinary process, and the disciplinary hearing has been set down for Monday, November 15 2021. The university will ensure that this case is finalised as speedily as possible.”

TimesLIVE