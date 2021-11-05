LISTEN | That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann: November 5

Why has x-factor star Aphelele Fassi not been picked to play for the Springboks against Wales this weekend?

Rugby analyst Mark Keohane speaks his mind about incompetent referees and how World Rugby needs to up its game when it comes to sanctioning officials.

It's also about time SA rugby fans accept that the kicking game is part SA rugby's DNA and that it wins games.

Catch this discussion in the latest 'That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann' podcast: