Massive water shutdown expected on Thursday

The planned water shutdown due to affect huge parts of the Bay has now been moved to Thursday.

The disruptions are expected between Nooitgedacht Water Treatment Works and Chelsea reservoir due to maintenance work on the NMBM bulk water pipeline.

According to the statement from the municipality, maintenance will include the replacement of several valves as well as the welding of a burst pipe.

Areas that may experience disruptions include:

Rowallan Park

Francis Evatt Park

Hunters Retreat

Bay West

Parsonsvlei/Westbrook

Morningside

Kabega Park

Sherwood

Westering

Cotswold

Helenvale

Malabar

Parts of Schauderville

Framesby

Sunridge Park

Parts of Lorraine

Parts of Theescombe

Kamma Park

Bethelsdorp

Aspen Heights

“Teams have done preliminary work to shorten the outage.

“Additionally, teams will take advantage of this time to replace bearings and seals at the Motherwell pump station.

“This will necessitate the complete shutdown of the Motherwell pump station, resulting in water shortages if storage is depleted,” the statement read.

Residents can call the service delivery call centre on 0800-20-5050 to get information about where water tankers will be positioned.

Additional information will also be communicated via the NMBM website and social media pages.

HeraldLIVE