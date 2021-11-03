Massive water shutdown expected on Thursday
The planned water shutdown due to affect huge parts of the Bay has now been moved to Thursday.
The disruptions are expected between Nooitgedacht Water Treatment Works and Chelsea reservoir due to maintenance work on the NMBM bulk water pipeline.
According to the statement from the municipality, maintenance will include the replacement of several valves as well as the welding of a burst pipe.
Areas that may experience disruptions include:
- Rowallan Park
- Francis Evatt Park
- Hunters Retreat
- Bay West
- Parsonsvlei/Westbrook
- Morningside
- Kabega Park
- Sherwood
- Westering
- Cotswold
- Helenvale
- Malabar
- Parts of Schauderville
- Framesby
- Sunridge Park
- Parts of Lorraine
- Parts of Theescombe
- Kamma Park
- Bethelsdorp
- Aspen Heights
“Teams have done preliminary work to shorten the outage.
“Additionally, teams will take advantage of this time to replace bearings and seals at the Motherwell pump station.
“This will necessitate the complete shutdown of the Motherwell pump station, resulting in water shortages if storage is depleted,” the statement read.
Residents can call the service delivery call centre on 0800-20-5050 to get information about where water tankers will be positioned.
Additional information will also be communicated via the NMBM website and social media pages.
HeraldLIVE
