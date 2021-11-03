Husband recalls details of fatal home invasion

Wife, 83, died after she was pushed against wall, Gqeberha man tells court

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Frail, hard of hearing and seated in a wheelchair, a 77-year-old Gqeberha man relived the final moments he shared with his wife as he desperately tried to save her.



David Snyman was testifying in the high court in Gqeberha on Wednesday...