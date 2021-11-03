Health campaigner completes coastal run from Gqeberha to Cape Town
It was not his first and will not be his last challenge, but fitness fanatic Gaven Sinclair arrived in Cape Town on Wednesday morning after a month-long run along the coastline from Gqeberha.
Sinclair started the run at 7am on October 1, stopping to overnight in towns along the way until he reached Cape Town at 11am on Wednesday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.