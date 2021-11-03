With no outright winner likely in Nelson Mandela Bay, coalition horse-trading set to kick in
As an outright win for the ANC and DA continued to slip away on Tuesday night, the smaller parties were already clamouring for kingmaker status, listing demands before jumping into a coalition.
The DA has spent most of the campaign telling voters to snub smaller parties — a move that left some of its former coalition partners fuming...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.