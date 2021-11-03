With no outright winner likely in Nelson Mandela Bay, coalition horse-trading set to kick in

By Nomazima Nkosi and Yolanda Palezweni -

As an outright win for the ANC and DA continued to slip away on Tuesday night, the smaller parties were already clamouring for kingmaker status, listing demands before jumping into a coalition.



The DA has spent most of the campaign telling voters to snub smaller parties — a move that left some of its former coalition partners fuming...