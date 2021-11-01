Search for Sherwood man showed compassionate side of Nelson Mandela Bay people

As they wait for the DNA test results to confirm what they already know in their hearts, the family of Adriaan Scheepers say they are finally feeling a semblance of closure.



More than a year after he went missing, human remains were found near the Baywest Mall, with the clothing and cellphone next to the skeleton confirmed to have belonged to the father of two...