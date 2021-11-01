Botched fuel theft on Transnet pipeline in Durban believed to be cause of fire that claimed three lives

Three people have died in an attempted fuel theft incident on the Transnet fuel pipeline in Durban in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Transnet Pipelines, a Transnet division which is the custodian of the country’s 3,800km of high-pressure petroleum and gas pipeline network in the Durban to Gauteng corridor, received notification of a fire at Horseshoe Road in Clairwood, Durban.

The fire is in close proximity to the fuel pipeline.

“The Transnet Pipelines national operations centre immediately shut down the pipeline and activated the emergency response plan.

“Emergency response teams, including eThekwini Disaster Management, SAPS, fire departments and spill response are currently on site,” Transnet said.

It said the preliminary assessment indicated a botched fuel theft incident on the pipeline, and investigations were ongoing.