Giving rather than getting is Jessica’s birthday policy

By Simtembile Mgidi -

Jessica Breda’s grandmother always made a big deal of her birthday, so, when her beloved granny died, Brenda decided to celebrate her birthday differently — by giving back to her community.



Breda, 31, who grew up in Bloemendal in Gqeberha’s northern areas, now works at the African Leadership Institute in Johannesburg, which aims to create opportunities for leaders in Africa...