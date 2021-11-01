Dolley-Major reaches her ‘crime scene’ after marathon walk

After 41 days and a gruelling journey on foot of more than 900km, Reverend June Dolley-Major reached Makhanda at the weekend and went to the house where, she alleged, a fellow Anglican priest raped her almost 20 years ago.



Dolley-Major, 52, has in recent years become vocal about the incident and has publicly named the minister whom she accuses of raping her. ..