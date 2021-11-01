News

Dolley-Major reaches her ‘crime scene’ after marathon walk

Lynn Spence
Senior Reporter
01 November 2021

After 41 days and a gruelling journey on foot of more than 900km, Reverend June Dolley-Major reached Makhanda at the weekend and went to the house where, she alleged, a fellow Anglican priest raped her almost 20 years ago.

Dolley-Major, 52, has in recent years become vocal about the incident and has publicly named the minister whom she accuses of raping her.  ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

New EP Athletics president in the hot seat with Daron Mann
Parties discuss plans to improve service delivery in Nelson Mandela Bay

Most Read