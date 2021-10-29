Kings Beach retains Blue Flag status

Recognition of excellence bestowed after area undergoes much-needed facelift

By Naziziphiwo Buso -

The R400,000 cash injection for the facelift of Kings Beach has yielded positive results as the beach managed to retain its Blue Flag status for 2021/2022 which hung in the balance earlier in 2021.



Three Nelson Mandela Bay beaches — Hobie, Humewood and Kings Beach — were among six in the Eastern Cape to be awarded the prestigious status by the Wildlife and Environment Society of SA (Wessa)...