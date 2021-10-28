News

Shivambu on Ramaphosa’s hybrid car plan: ‘Only fools will believe someone who can’t even guarantee electricity’

Unathi Nkanjeni
Reporter
28 October 2021
EFF second-in-command Floyd Shivambu.
Image: Financial Mail

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu has scoffed at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that SA will be prioritising hybrid cars in the future. 

This week, Ramaphosa said SA had identified three key priorities for climate action, including increased production of electric vehicles and having Eskom reduce its carbon emissions. 

Ramaphosa joined Toyota SA to celebrate the production of the new Corolla Cross ahead of its local media launch in Durban. 

He said the company plans to ramp up its projected 4,000 hybrid vehicles planned for next year, depending on whether the availability of batteries improves. 

However, reacting to the news, Shivambu suggested the plan was a pipe dream, given that SA is still battling with load-shedding. 

“Electric cars? And what else? Bullet trains? Smart city? $1-trillion FDI [foreign direct investment]? What else?” asked Shivambu. 

“It’s only fools who’ll believe someone who can’t even guarantee electricity during matric exams and permanently in Soweto, yet he goes around dishing empty dreams and hallucinations,” he said. 

SA is on stage 4 load-shedding until 5am on Friday. It was moved from stage 2 to stage 4 on Wednesday, the day matrics began their final exams.

Addressing Inanda residents in eThekwini municipality, EFF leader Julius Malema said the ANC had failed matrics, leaving them to study in the dark. 

“Matrics are writing exams, there’s no electricity. You have no jobs and you are the evidence of no service delivery. Remember that when you go vote,” said Malema

“A government that switches off electricity during the matric exam period does not deserve your vote. We send our revolutionary wishes to the matric class of 2021 for their success, despite the failures of the governing party.”

