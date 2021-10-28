Shivambu on Ramaphosa’s hybrid car plan: ‘Only fools will believe someone who can’t even guarantee electricity’

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu has scoffed at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that SA will be prioritising hybrid cars in the future.

This week, Ramaphosa said SA had identified three key priorities for climate action, including increased production of electric vehicles and having Eskom reduce its carbon emissions.

Ramaphosa joined Toyota SA to celebrate the production of the new Corolla Cross ahead of its local media launch in Durban.