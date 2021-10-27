Msimang ready to conquer Munyai for SA lightweight title

Gqeberha’s Sanele Msimang camp are well-prepared and ready to take on Tshifhiwa Munyai for the SA lightweight title at the Booysens Boxing Club in Johannesburg on Sunday.



This will be Munyai’s second defence of his title after having successfully defended his belt against Khaya Busakwe in May by way of a knockout...