Arrest warrant issued after rape suspect skips bail

A warrant of arrest has been issued for a 26-year-old Gqeberha man facing a string of charges, including four counts of rape, after he failed to appear in the city’s high court this week.

The suspect, who cannot be named until he formally pleads to the charges, is out on R2,000 bail.

He faces four counts of rape, one of attempted robbery with aggravating circumstances, two of kidnapping, and two counts of compelling or causing a person over the age of 18 to witness sexual acts.

It is alleged that on March 4 2020, at about 7.40pm, two women were walking to their student accommodation in Central and had passed the Terminus taxi rank when they were approached by the suspect, who asked them for money.

According to the state, the man allegedly threatened to stab the women with a knife when they said they had no money.

He forcefully searched them and allegedly continued to threaten them with the knife.

It is alleged he then forced them to accompany him to a secluded open space and instructed both women to lie on the grass and raped them.

According to the state, a friend of the man later arrived at the scene and they left together.

The women reported the matter to the police.

The suspect was arrested the next day after one of the women pointed him out to the police.

After he failed to appear in court on Tuesday, the arrest warrant was issued.

