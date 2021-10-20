Shaky start to title deed handover in Red Location

By Nomazima Nkosi -

A title deed handover in New Brighton got a bit fiddly on Tuesday when the ANC’s Ward 17 councillor, Celia Mtati, threatened to shut down the event due to DA volunteers taking part.



Mtati accused the DA of turning the handover into a campaign event for the party with the dozen or so volunteers that rocked up at the Red Location Lodge...