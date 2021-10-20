Mashaba slams xenophobia, continues fight against undocumented foreigners

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba says he condemns xenophobia but will work to deal with illegal immigrants should he again take over as mayor of Johannesburg.

Mashaba has in the past been slammed for his comments against foreign nationals, with many branding him a xenophobe. His remarks were mostly made while he was mayor from 2016 under the DA.

“I personally condemn all forms of xenophobia. Foreigners are welcome in SA and immigration continues to add richness to our society. No-one should be discriminated against based on their country of birth or origin,” Mashaba said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at an event in the inner city of Johannesburg where his party was outlining its plans to revitalise inner cities.

The party is campaigning hard to win the highly contested cities of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.