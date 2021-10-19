Family’s triple-murder horror

Parents see gunmen fire into car, killing teen daughter and her cousins

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



They were still comforting their loved ones at a family member’s funeral when they heard the gunshots ring out.



They ran outside to see four suspects shoot round after round into the Mazda 323 where their 15-year-old daughter and her two cousins were sitting in the back seat, waiting to go home...