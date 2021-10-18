National Arts Fest looks to new stage

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



The National Arts Festival has hit the ground running with preparations for the 48th edition in 2022, with organisers hoping to return to the live stage in Makhanda.



While it remains unpredictable if it will be safe to gather by June-July, festival organisers are prepared to deliver a fun-filled programme of opportunities both virtually and on stage. ..