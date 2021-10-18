Political parties account to community
Accountability — that was the underlying theme of a question-and-answer session which saw political party representatives and members of the public interact at the Gelvandale Community Hall on Sunday evening.
The Let’s Talk Debate was organised by the Faith in Action Movement in partnership with the Concerned Citizens of PE Metro (CCPEM)...
