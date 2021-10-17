Retired judge to chair review proceedings at top boys’ school
Process follows sexual misconduct allegations against former St Andrew’s water polo coach David Mackenzie
Retired judge Dayalin Chetty will chair review board proceedings for St Andrew’s College as the Makhanda school takes another look at the allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against its former water polo coach David Mackenzie.
Council (equivalent to a school governing body) chair Jacko Maree said in a letter to school parents that the review would also include a look at the management practices and policies of the school...
