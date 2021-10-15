Children’s story edges out grown-ups to win national book prize

By Gillian McAinsh

Eastern Cape-born writer Refiloe Moahloli’s How Many Ways Can You Say Hello? recently won the SA Book Award for Children’s Books, edging out all age titles to win the SA Book Awards of 2021.



Moahloli, from Mthatha, tells her story in rhyming verse, and the words are accompanied by illustrations by Anja Stoeckigt...