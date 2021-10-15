Leisure

Cheers as toastmasters introduced to Kwazakhele pupils

Premium
Zamandulo Malonde
Features reporter
15 October 2021

When a Nelson Mandela University student joined Kwazakhele High School as a teaching assistant in 2020, she saw so much potential in the pupils that she was inspired to go beyond the line of duty and start a toastmasters programme. 

Nangamso Teyise, 23, said she was concerned when, shortly after joining the school, she realised that pupils did not have any extra curricula activities  to keep them busy outside the classroom...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

How well do you know Nelson Mandela Bay?
The Herald and NMU Canrad Community Dialogues

Most Read