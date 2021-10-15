Cheers as toastmasters introduced to Kwazakhele pupils

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



When a Nelson Mandela University student joined Kwazakhele High School as a teaching assistant in 2020, she saw so much potential in the pupils that she was inspired to go beyond the line of duty and start a toastmasters programme.



Nangamso Teyise, 23, said she was concerned when, shortly after joining the school, she realised that pupils did not have any extra curricula activities to keep them busy outside the classroom...